Top Entertaining, Shocking, Heartwarming Videos of 2016

The year in videos offers a lot of laughs and gasps. Some of the best viral videos from across NBC and the internet include a polar bear cub rolling around in a kiddie pool of ice, a faked zombie apocalypse and an e-cigarette bursting into flames inside a man's pants pockets. By any measure, 2016 was anything but boring. These videos prove it.

Woman With Cancer Dances Her Way Through Chemo Ana-Alecia Ayala, a Texas woman with cancer, dances to "JuJu On That Beat" with a friend through chemotherapy. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016)

Two brothers convinced their little sister that there was a zombie outbreak in their town, starting the prank as they drove her home from her wisdom teeth surgery. Her response is hilarious.

Man Jumps Over Table to Attack His Daughter's Killer in Court The father of a woman killed by a convicted sex offender dove across an Ohio courtroom table to attack him Thursday, shortly after a judge sentenced the defendant to death for killing three people and wrapping their bodies in garbage bags. (Published Friday, June 3, 2016)

Anchor Jumps to Aid of Woman Blowing Away in Dangerous Chicago Winds Chicago Samaritans, including our own Byron Miranda, jumped to the aid of a woman nearly being blown away in the dangerous winds tearing through the city Friday afternoon. (Published Friday, Feb. 19, 2016)

Playful Polar Bear Cub Loves Ice Pool This cub can't get enough of her ice cube pool. Nora, the baby polar bear, dives, wiggles and rolls in the cold cubes in a temporary behind-the-scenes section of the zoo. She was born at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio, but when her mom rejected her, she was transferred to the Oregon Zoo in Portland. Zoo keepers plan for Nora to make her big public debut later this month. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016)

Lucca, 3-Legged Marine Corps Dog, Receives Service Medal A retired U.S. Marine Corps dog who lost one of her legs while protecting the lives of troops in Afghanistan was awarded a top military medal on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. (Published Wednesday, April 6, 2016)

Caught on Camera: E-Cigarette Explodes in Pocket An Owensboro, Kentucky, man was hospitalized on Feb. 20, 2016, after an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pocket. Surveillance video of the incident shows the shocking explosion. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)

A week after the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, nine-year-old Zianna Oliphant stood before lawmakers at a Charlotte City Council meeting and cried out for change — a video now gone viral.

Paralyzed Kitten Gets Homemade Wheelchair Things are looking up for a paralyzed kitten abandoned on a Long Island street, thanks to a new homemade wheelchair made by its caretakers at an animal hospital. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)

Unicorn Returned to Stable After CHP Pursuit California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a unicorn on the loose Wednesday Feb. 24, 2016 in Madera County. The pursuit ended with an assist from one of "Juliette's" equine friends. KSEE (Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)