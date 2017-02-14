Target Recalls 1,300 Patio Benches Due to Fall Hazard | NBC New York
Target Recalls 1,300 Patio Benches Due to Fall Hazard

    U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

    Target has recalled 1,300 threshold patio benches due to a fall hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

    Target initiated the recall after receiving six reports of the patio benches collapsing while in use, resulting in one report of a knee injury.

    This recall involves Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold individually — for about $150 — and as part of a six-piece dining set — for about $1,000. The benches were sold in Target stores and on their website from January 2016 through July 2016.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

    For more information, call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., visit target.com or go to Target’s Facebook page.

