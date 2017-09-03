Assault Suspect Crashes Car in Front of Trump Hotel in DC

A suspect wanted for using a knife in an assault crashed near the Trump International Hotel Sunday.

An assault suspect has crashed a car near the Trump International Hotel, police say.

The suspect who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon crashed into another vehicle at 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, police said. Several D.C. police cruisers swarmed the area immediately after the crash.

Five people injured, including the suspect, have been taken to hospitals, police said. No injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

Police are telling people to avoid the area as they investigate.





