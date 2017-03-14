Stay Safe on Icy Sidewalks: Walk Like a Penguin | NBC New York
Stay Safe on Icy Sidewalks: Walk Like a Penguin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backs up the penguin waddle claim

By Greta Iverson

Curtis Whaley/Tablet Infographics
The trick to balancing on slick sidewalks is to “walk like a penguin." Infographic is by Tablet Infographics

The trick to balancing on slick sidewalks is to "walk like a penguin."

Instinct tells us to do the opposite and center our weight mid-stride, which works on dry walkways.

But this tactic forces legs to split your body weight in half and rely on both feet to maintain balance — not the best idea for icy streets.

A couple years ago, Little Baby’s Ice Cream in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood shared a simple infographic on their blog to remind everyone to think of gravity and mimic penguins. Shifting one’s weight onto the front leg keeps people – and penguins – from slipping.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backs up the penguin waddle claim, reminding people to also spread feet slightly to fortify the center of gravity.

With sidewalks freezing over, remember to stay smart and give yourself extra time to waddle to and fro.

One more tip, keep your hands out of your pockets and wear a puffy coat…so if you do fall, at least you can catch yourself and cushion your buns.

Published 44 minutes ago

