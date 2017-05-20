8 Hurt After Plane Collides With Truck on LAX Taxiway

Eight people were hurt when a truck flipped on its side after colliding with a plane at LAX. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 7 on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday when a Boeing 737 passenger jet collided with an airport utility truck on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The collision happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the taxiway near Runway 25 Right shortly after Aeromexico Flight 642 from Mexico City landed, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision caused the utility/supply truck to overturn and all eight people on the truck, six men and two women, were injured, Humphrey said. "The two females are more seriously injured while the males have lesser injuries,'' he said.

The nature of the injuries was not specified.

There were no injuries on the Aeromexico jetliner that had approximately 146 passengers and crew on board, Humphrey said. There was damage to the right wing of the aircraft but there was no fuel spill or fire.

The truck was used for "provisioning," according to Los Angeles World Airports spokesman Frederick Badlissi.

Once the Aeromexico jetliner arrived at its gate, passengers were aided by LAX Guest Experience team members in deplaning and reunification, Badlissi said. "The cause of the collision is currently unknown and is being investigated by airport officials."