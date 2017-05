RAW VIDEO: A sinkhole opens up on the street outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

RAW VIDEO: Sinkhole Opens Up Outside Mar-a-Lago

UP NEXT

Workers were trying to repair a sinkhole that opened up outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Monday morning.

The four-foot-square sinkhole formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of the luxury resort, Palm Beach officials said.

The hole opened in the vicinity of a newly-installed water main. Crews were at the scene Monday working on the repairs.

One lane was closed but the road remained open.