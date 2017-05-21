9 Hurt, 2 in Critical Condition After Philadelphia Shooting: Police

Nine people were injured and two of them are in critical condition from a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has details from outside Temple University Hospital.

Nine people were shot in North Philadelphia in what turned into another bloody Saturday night.

Two victims are listed in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of W Huntingdon Street in North Philadelphia. Eight men and one woman were injured, ranging between the ages of 18 and 26 years old.

At least 27 shots were fired, police said.

Officials do not know what prompted the shooting. They believe the victims are related and live in the general vicinity where the incident occurred.

The victims were outside listening to music at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance and social media posts to decipher a timeline of events. Police are looking for suspects and trying to determine a motive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as elements may change.