Search for Girl's Stuffed Animal Lost in Airport Rampage

A little girl who is searching for her beloved stuff animal that was lost during Friday's Ft. Lauderdale airport mass shooting is getting some help from Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO's Twitter page sent out a tweet Monday with a picture of the missing teddy bear named Rufus, asking the public to be on the lookout for the stuffed animal.

Deputies received a request from a page presumably created by the girl's family asking the police department to help them find the lost toy. The Twitter page @klariviere3 tweeted out "Looking for Rufus from Terminal 2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help!"

Tens of thousands of items were left behind by panicked travelers Friday when accused lone gunman Esteban Santiago opened fire in the baggage claim area in Terminal 2. Apparently, Rufus, who's donning a red onesie, was one of those prized possessions that got lost during the deadly rampage.

Hopefully, the family's public plea will help get Rufus back to his sleepless owner.