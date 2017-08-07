Possible Tornado Leaves Extensive Damage in Maryland

Heavy wind from a possible tornado created extensive damage in Salisbury, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

Images from the city of Salisbury Twitter account showed downed trees and flipped over cars. Police and fire crews have been sent to multiple locations.

The police Twitter account showed a large tree into a home. Other pictures from residents showed at least one destroyed building in the downtown area.





While the damage appeared extensive, there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. Crews and residents are still dealing with the aftermath.

There was no tornado warning or watch for the Salisbury area issued by the National Weather Service.

James Foster, a meteorological technician with the National Weather Service, told The Daily Times of Salisbury it is sending investigators to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

Overturned cars had piled up in front of Cricket Wireless store. Tree debris also littered a street.

While looking at some damage, Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said, "It's not good here."



