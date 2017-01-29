Sen. Charles Schumer denounced President Donald Trump's executive orders, calling them "bad for national security" and decrying them as anti-American during an immigrant march at Battery Park Sunday. (Published 55 minutes ago)

In cities across the U.S., demonstrations formed for a second straight day to protest President Trump's executive order that temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from crossing into the country.

In New York, thousands of protesters streamed into the city's Battery Park to demand an end to the ban.

The big crowd gathered Sunday near the ferries that carry tourists to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the place where 12 million people entered the United States in the golden age of immigration.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer addressed the crowd, saying, "We are gonna win this fight everybody!"

People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American."

The rally followed a night of big demonstrations at New York's Kennedy Airport, where thousands of people spontaneously gathered to demand the release of detained travelers.

South of New York in Philadelphia, protesters gathered at Philadelphia International Airport.

The protesters began waving signs and chanting "Let them in!" and other slogans Sunday afternoon. Protesters also gathered Saturday night at the airport.

The American Civil Liberties union earlier said everyone detained at the airport was being released and no one else would be detained following a judge's order.

Deputy legal director Mary Catherine Roper of Pennsylvania ACLU said the decision cleared the way for three people detained overnight to continue to other U.S. destinations Sunday, while another person was allowed to leave Saturday night with relatives who are U.S. citizens.

In Washington, hundreds of demonstrators holding signs with slogans such as "No Ban, No Wall," and "We are all immigrants in America," gathered outside the White House.

Vocal and expressive, the crowd was alternately solemn and warm in expressing peaceful solidarity with refugees affected by Trump's order.

Trump Signs Executive Orders on Lobbying Ban, Security

President Donald Trump signed three more executive orders Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The orders are for a reorganization of National Security Council to respond to new threats, a ban for administration officials from lobbying, and a request for Joint Chiefs of Staff to come up with a plan to defeat ISIS within 30 days. (Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)

Maryam Kanna, a 24-year-old Iraqi-American who lives in Arlington, Virginia, called the executive order "totally alienating." Kanna said she worries about her uncle, a British citizen, and her cousins in Canada, who may no longer be able to enter the U.S.

The crowd moved to the Trump International Hotel near the White House and chanted "the whole world is watching" from the street.

Protests were also forming in Miami, Chicago and San Francisco.