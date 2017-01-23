President Trump Resigned From Businesses, Left Sons, CFO in Charge | NBC New York
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President Donald Trump's inauguration and first 100 days

President Trump Resigned From Businesses, Left Sons, CFO in Charge

The news comes amid rising pressure on Trump to resolve his perceived conflicts of interes

    President Donald Trump has resigned from his namesake company and more than 400 affiliated entities, a Trump Organization spokesperson told NBC News.

    In a statement, the spokesperson, who asked not to be identified, said Trump had transferred title, management and authority of the companies to a trust under the management of his sons Don and Eric and of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of The Trump Organization . 

    The spokesperson provided a resignation letter dated Jan. 19 and signed by Trump, along with a list of hundreds of companies that he had left.

    The news comes amid rising pressure on Trump to resolve his perceived conflicts of interest — although the move will likely do little to persuade critics, including ethics lawyers for George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who have argued that he should liquidate his assets or place them in a blind trust.

