Powerball Jackpot Tops $349 Million for Saturday's Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $349 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.

That's the biggest jackpot since 20 company co-workers in Tennessee took home a combined $420.9 million right after Thanksgiving.

There hasn't been a jackpot winner in 2017, according to a list maintained on the game's website. It's been a year and a month since three winning tickets were sold for a $1.59 billion jackpot.

The odds of winning the grand prize are pretty slim, according to the game's website: 1 in 292,201,338.

Saturday's pot has a cash value of $213.1 million. The $349 million would be paid out over an annuity.