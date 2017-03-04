'Saturday Night Live' Puts Sessions on the Bench

Alec Baldwin's absence didn't keep "Saturday Night Live" from getting political in this week's cold open sketch. Since much of the news cycle this week focused on President Donald Trump-appointed attorney general Jeff Sessions' possible contact with a Russian ambassador prior to the November election, it made sense that SNL set its sights on Sessions as well.

In what was both an homage to Academy Award-winning film "Forrest Gump" and a straightforward takedown of Sessions' flip-flopping on whether he'd taken meetings with Russian officials, Kate McKinnon presented a hapless, racially insensitive version of the attorney general trying to explain himself to largely uninterested strangers. The sketch takes us to a familiar place: a bus stop bench where sits a friendly Southern man offering chocolate to strangers.

Real-life Sessions recused himself Thursday from leading the investigation into the Trump team's Russia contacts after it was revealed he had met with a Russian ambassador twice prior to the November election. Sessions had denied in a Senate hearing that he had interacted with Russian officials prior to the election.

As NBC News reports, Sessions has agreed to submit amended testimony and respond to senators' questions over his contacts with Russia's ambassador.