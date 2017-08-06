President Donald Trump's trip to Europe and planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being overshadowed by news of North Korea's latest missile test. (Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that the best way for North Korea to show its willingness to talk with the U.S. is to stop launching missiles, NBC News reported.

"We've not had an extended period of time where they have not taken some type of provocative action by launching ballistic missiles," Tillerson told reporters while in Manila, Philippines.

Addressing the sanctions against North Korea that the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved Saturday, Tillerson said: "I think perhaps the more important element of that is just the message that this sends to North Korea of how unacceptable the entire international community finds what they're doing to be."

North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test came on Friday, and the county has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006.

