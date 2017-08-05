9-Year-Old 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Applies for NASA Job

Nine-year-old Jack Davis wrote a letter to NASA to apply for a job, and the space agency replied.

A self-proclaimed "Guardian of the Galaxy" received an out of this world response from NASA after applying for a position with the space agency.

This week, 9-year-old Jack Davis of New Jersey wrote a letter to NASA to apply for planetary protection officer, a position that has been around since the 1960s.

"My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job," the fourth-grader wrote in a letter. "I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job."

Davis also listed a few of his qualifications for the open position, one of them being that his sister calls him an alien.

"I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see," he explained. "I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black."

NASA replied to the letter and Davis even got a call from Planetary Research Director Jonathan Rall.

In the letter, the space agency congratulated Davis on his interest and gave him a brief description of the position.

"It's about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars. It's also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System," Dr. James L Green, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, wrote.

Green also wrote that he hopes Davis continues to study and do well in school, and hopes to see him at NASA in the future.

