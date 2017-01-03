Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions were both tapped for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet on Nov. 18, 2016, with Pompeo picked to head the CIA and Sessions named for attorney general. (Published Friday, Nov. 18, 2016)

The NAACP's national president is leading a sit-in at the Mobile, Alabama, office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest his nomination to be the country's next attorney general, NBC News reported.

Cornell William Brooks posted a photo on Twitter of himself with other demonstrators, pledging to stay at the office until Sessions withdraws his name from consideration "or we're arrested."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin hearings on Sessions' nomination Jan. 10, with many civil rights groups standing in opposition.

Sessions is one of the incoming administration's loudest voices for stepping up immigration enforcement, and has argued against expanding protections for LGBT people.

The NAACP cited his controversial record with blacks, including his attempts to prosecute charges of voter fraud by black civil rights activists when he was the U.S. attorney in Mobile in the 1980s, and his failed nomination to the federal bench, which was scuttled by allegations of racist remarks.