Moscow Rejects Report on Donald Trump Ties as 'Total Hoax' | NBC New York
Moscow Rejects Report on Donald Trump Ties as 'Total Hoax'

A spokesman for the Russian government called the report "absolute fabrication and utter nonsense"

    Getty Images

    The Russian government denied unverified reports Wednesday that it has compromising information about Donald Trump, dismissing the claims as a "total hoax."

    Two U.S. officials told NBC News that briefing materials prepared for Trump included damaging allegations, which have not been verified by American intelligence agencies, about his dealings with Russians.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected these allegations out of hand.

    "The Kremlin does not have compromising information about Trump," he said, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS. "It's a total hoax, absolute fabrication and utter nonsense. The Kremlin does not collect compromising information."

