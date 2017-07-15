One of the Sabrett hot dog packages that is under recall for extraneous bone material.

Before firing up the grill this weekend, people should check their hot dogs after a recall of more than 7 million pounds of Sabrett hot dog products.

Marathon Enterprises Inc. is recalling approximately 7,196,084 pounds of its Sabrett hot dog products that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

The impacted beef and pork products were dated from March 17, 2017, through July 4, 2017. The full list of products is available here.

Complaints, starting on July 10, alerted the USDA to the issue. There has been one minor oral injury due to the contamination.

Customer should throw the hot dogs away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.