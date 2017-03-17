Police, Mayor to Honor McDonald's Workers Who Helped Officer

A South Florida McDonald's worker jumped into action to save the life of an off-duty police officer.

McDonald's Worker Jumps Out of Drive-Thru to Help Driver

Employees of a Miami-Dade McDonald's who jumped in to help an off-duty officer who was having a medical emergency in the restaurant's drive-thru line will be honored by the county's mayor and police director at a ceremony Friday.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Police Director Juan Perez will be honoring Pedro Viloria and his co-workers at the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Viloria, 22, was working his shift at the restaurant Tuesday and was serving the female officer and her two children at the drive-thru window when he noticed something was wrong.

"I see she hardly breathing and I thought that's not normal," Viloria said.

Viloria said the woman's car started rolling forward, so he jumped through the window to help stop it. A curb stopped the car from going into traffic, and a second McDonald's worker helped with CPR.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her name and exact condition haven't been released.

"Our prayers are with our officer for a speedy recovery & our eternal gratitude goes to the heroes that sprung into action," Miami-Dade Police Tweeted Wednesday.