After Meryl Streep took the stage at the Golden Globes and took square aim at Donald Trump, the president-elect had a few select words for the actress and the rest of Hollywood.

Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night when she made pointed comments about Trump, including, but not limited to, his stance on political issues, such as immigration.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," the nine-time Golden Globe Award winner said after naming various actors at the event and the foreign countries they are from.

Streep then took particular exception to Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter, Serge Kovaleskiat, at a rally during the campaign season. Kovaleskiat suffers from a congenital joint condition.

"There was nothing good about it, but it did its job," Streep said. "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same."

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence," Streep added.

Though Trump was quiet on Twitter, where he has been known for his animated live tweeting, he did speak to New York Times shortly after the awards show ended. He said he didn't catch the event on TV but did call Streep a "Hillary lover" in response to her remarks.

Trump added that he was "not surprised" that "liberal movie people" had attacked him. He also said, once again, that he "was never mocking anyone," as Streep suggested he did.

The incident did nothing to bring the president-elect's spirits down, even as his inauguration is a mere one week away.

"We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars," Trump assured.