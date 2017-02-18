Mar-A-Lago's Neighbor Has Same Crime Rate as Chicago | NBC New York
Mar-A-Lago's Neighbor Has Same Crime Rate as Chicago

The city of West Palm Beach, which sits just across the Intracoastal Waterway from Trump's palatial Mar-a-Lago Resort, had a violent crime rate in 2015 that was equal to that of the Windy City

    A Coast Guard boat is seen patrolling in front of the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President-elect Donald Trump is staying for the weekend on February 4, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. President Donald Trump is on his his first visit to Palm Beach since his inauguration.

    Chicago is the poster city for violent crime to President Trump, but he's got some mean streets right in his Florida backyard, NBC News reported.

    The city of West Palm Beach, which sits just across the Intracoastal Waterway from Trump's palatial Mar-a-Lago Resort — aka the Winter White House — on exclusive Palm Beach, had a violent crime rate in 2015 that was equal to that of the Windy City, according to federal crime records.

    There were 23 homicides in a city of just 104,919 residents. And the rate of violent crime, which also includes rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, was 9 for every 1,000 residents — the same as the far bigger Chicago, records show.

