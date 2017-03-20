Latvian Town Frets About Trump's Stance on NATO, Russia

A view on the river and a church in Rezekne, Latvia, on March 9, 2017. In interviews with NBC News. residents in Rezekne expressed mixed views on President Donald Trump's stance on NATO and the potential threat of Russia.

President Donald Trump’s stance on NATO has some in a Latvian town located 23 miles from the Russian border worried, NBC News reported.

Dozens of local residents were interviewed by NBC News during a visit to Rezekne with some speaking of the potential threat posed to their nation by Russia. Some pointed to the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which President Vladimir Putin said was to protect ethnic Russian’s from mistreatment by Ukraine’s government. In Rezekne, some said that they fear a similar situation unfolding. Ethnic Russians make up a quarter of the population in Latvia.

Others in the town, however, said they didn’t believe that Russia is an aggressor. One Russian resident told NBC News that Trump is "a great president." Others expressed feelings of safety, saying they didn’t believe that Russia was a threat.