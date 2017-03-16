Kidnap Victim’s Escape From Car’s Trunk Caught on Video

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into the trunk of a car, but managed to escape—an ordeal that was caught on camera, NBC News reported.

The 25-year-old victim was abducted from outside of her apartment in Birmingham, Alabama. After telling her assailant that she wasn’t carrying cash, she was forced into the vehicle’s trunk, according to Sgt. Bryan Shelton. The woman managed to break free from the car’s trunk as her kidnapper was driving away from a gas station about six miles from the victim's home. The escape was captured on a surveillance camera at the station.

After breaking free, the gas station’s owner said the woman ran inside and called 911. According to police, the suspect was still on the loose early Thursday.