Several rallies and events will converge on the National Mall Saturday. News4's Megam McGrath takes a look at some of the events coming to D.C., including a pro-Trump rally. (Published Friday, Sept. 15, 2017)

An insane political circus will descend on Washington, D.C., this weekend under a barrage of a protests, rallies, counterprotests and marching Juggalos.

The two most prominent events will be the pro-Trump "free speech" rally dubbed by organizers as The Mother of All Rallies (MOAR) and the Insane Clown Posse's Juggalo March to protest the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s characterization of the rap-rock group’s fan base as a "hybrid gang."

Both demonstrations are set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, and both eye the National Mall — where war veterans and Martin Luther King Jr. made their voices heard — as the backdrop for their demonstrations.

Organizers of the MOAR event say the purpose of their demonstration, which is being promoted as the "Woodstock of American Rallies," seeks to champion President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

"Rally participants will demand protection for traditional American culture while they express their love for the United States and the America First agenda," a message on the group’s website says. "MOAR will send a message to the world that the voices of mainstream Americans must be heard."

The Mother of All Rallies Patriots Unification Gathering will take place at the National Mall near the Washington Monument from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET. Metropolitan police is reporting an estimated 1,800 participants. The event will feature speeches from vocal Trump supporters like Marco Gutierrez, founder of Latinos for Trump, and Omar Navarro, the Republican challenger to California Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat.

The Juggalo’s March is part of a continued fight between the Insane Clown Posse (ICP) and the FBI over a 2011 Gang Task Force labeling fans of the group, who call themselves Juggalos, as a "loosely-organized hybrid gang" that "exhibit gang-like behavior and engage in criminal activity and violence."

Jason Webber, an organizer of the Juggalo march and publicst for the ICP's record label Psychopathic Records, said demonstrators will demand the FBI rescind their characterization of the Juggalos, a label "that allegedly exposed law-abiding Juggalos to harassment and discrimination by police, employers and others," NBC News reported.



The rally will begin at noon at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and then travel to the memorial’s plaza. Roughly 3,000 people will attend the event, the National Park Service estimated.

While both events have explicitly urged participants in their codes of conduct to not use violence during their respective gatherings, the fear of possible clashes has grown in the wake of the violent Charlottesville, Virginia, demonstrations where a young woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

The Insane Clown Posse Sues Feds Over Gang Label

The Insane Clown Posse is suing the Justice Department over a 2011 FBI report that describes the rap-metal duo's devoted fans, the Juggalos, as a dangerous gang. (Published Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014)

Webber says the group is apolitical, but added that many of the band’s songs speak out against racism and bigotry.

Meanwhile, the MOAR's website lists white supremacist groups like Alt-Knights and the Proud Boys as affiliates while claiming "all people regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, age or political affiliation are invited."

And though organizers of MOAR say they "condemn racists of all colors and supremacy of all colors" in their mission statement, Peter Boykin, president of Gays for Trump and a speaker at the conservative rally, said in an interview with The Washington Post ahead of the event that he will speak out against what he calls "Sharia law, transgender men and women in the military and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program" in his speech.

The MOAR is expected to be countered by an anti-Trump rally near the White House. That demonstration will focus on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Wrapping around those events will be the annual Fiesta D.C. parade celebrating Latino culture. The annual parade is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. along Constitution Avenue NW.

Also on Saturday, runners will participate in the Race To Beat Cancer 5K that will begin and end in the Northwest, but the route will travel close to the National Mall. The event benefiting cancer research celebrates survivors, and honors those who have lost their battles with cancer.



Overall, the NPS said it has issued permits for more than 35 events, including a wedding, making Saturday one of the busiest days of the year for the Metropolitan Police Department. D.C. police said it plans to be "out in full force" to help manage the gridlock conditions brought on by several planned road closures. A full list of planned road closures can be found here.