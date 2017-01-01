Istanbul Nightclub Massacre: Injured American ID'd

A Delaware business owner originally from Delaware County, was one of the nearly 70 people injured in a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul during a New Year’s Eve celebration, according to his brother and confirmed by the State Department.
William Jacob Raak, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, and originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was visiting Istanbul with his friends, his brother told NBC Philadelphia.
He was one of the estimated 600 people celebrating New Year’s at the popular Reina nightclub around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when a man armed with a long-barreled weapon shot and killed a civilian and policeman, then entered the club and opened fire.
The attacker killed at least 39 people and injured nearly 70 others, including Raak. Raak is the only U.S. citizen confirmed to be injured in the shooting so far, according to the State Department.
"I was shot in the f****** leg man," Raak said while being carted off into an ambulance in a video obtained by NBC News. "These crazy people came in shooting everything!"
Raak’s brother, Michael Raak, who lives in South Philadelphia, told NBC10 William had just celebrated his 35th birthday in Istanbul four days prior to the shooting. Michael received a phone call from his brother around 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve after the attack took place.
“We were setting up for New Year’s and then I got the phone call,” Michael said.
While Raak was shot in the leg, Michael told NBC10 his brother’s cellphone likely saved him from a more serious injury.
“When he got shot the bullet hit his phone,” Michael told NBC10. “It went from his hip to his knee but the bullet didn’t hit any major arteries.”
Michael told NBC10 his brother was treated at the hospital and is expected to be discharged within the next 24 hours before flying back to Philly.
“Everyone’s just happy he’s alive and getting home pretty quickly,” Michael said.
Raak’s friend, who is from Dubai, was also shot in the shoulder during the attack but is expected to recover.
Turkish police continue to search for the gunman.