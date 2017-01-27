Ikea has issued a recall for about 33,400 units of its MYSINGSÖ beach chairs. The chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat.
According to Consumer Product Saftey Commission (CPSC), the Swedish furniture maker has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations. Three of the incidents, including one amputation, were reported in the U.S.
CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Ikea store for a free replacement or full refund.
The beach chairs were sold at Ikea stores nationwide and online from February 2013 through December 2016 for about $25.
The following article numbers are included in this recall. The article numbers are on labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.
|Seat Fabric Color & Pattern
|Article Number
|Light Red/Blue Striped
|902.280.08
|Red/Blue Striped
|302.580.79
|Solid White
502.851.66
|Solid Red
|802.873.95
|Solid Green
|002.931.40
|Grey/White Chevron
|303.120.24
|Light Blue/White Chevron
|503.120.23
|Light Red/White Chevron
|003.120.25
Consumers can contact Ikea toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.Ikea-usa.com