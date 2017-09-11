Hurricane Irma, Now Category 1, Leaves Millions Without Power as It Moves Up Florida - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Ongoing Coverage of Hurricane Irma
OLY-NY
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma

Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a powerful storm pummeling South Florida

Hurricane Irma, Now Category 1, Leaves Millions Without Power as It Moves Up Florida

The extent of Irma's damage couldn't fully be assessed until daybreak, as millions of people have been left without power

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Videos show rooftops being peeled away from buildings in Miami and Sarasota, Florida, during Hurricane Irma. (Published Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017)

    After battering southern Florida with high winds and heavy rains and leaving millions of people without power, Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday as it headed north, NBC News reported.

    By 5 a.m. ET Monday, Irma had sustained winds of 75 mph and was about 60 miles north of Tampa, about halfway up the Florida peninsula. 

    The extent of Irma's damage couldn't fully be assessed until daybreak, as the state's largest utility provider reported that the storm knocked out power for nearly three-quarters of its customers.

    Irma had made landfall Sunday morning on the Florida Keys with winds up to 130 mph, leaving Miami with downed trees, ripped roofs and many streets submerged in water.

    Strong Wind, Rain Lash Fort Pierce, Florida

    [NATL] Strong Wind, Rain Lash Fort Pierce, Florida

    Strong wind and rain hit Fort Pierce, Florida, located about 65 miles north of West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast.

    (Published Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 10 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us