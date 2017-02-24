Homeland Security Puts Out Notice for Border Wall Design Pitches | NBC New York
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Homeland Security Puts Out Notice for Border Wall Design Pitches

The first phase of the process will require a concept paper to be delivered to Homeland Security by March 10

    AP
    File - President Donald Trump speaks after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Washington.

    The Department of Homeland Security will solicit prototype pitches next month to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise to build a border wall with Mexico.

    The department announced online Friday that it intends to provide contractors an opportunity to offer proposals for the design and building of "several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico," NBC News reported.

    According to the announcement, the pitch process will have two phases.

    The first will require a concept paper to be delivered to Homeland Security by March 10. They will then condense the pool of pitches by March 20.

    The second phase would require the remaining contractors to fulfill the full proposal request and provide the potential price.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago
