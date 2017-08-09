Pastor Says God Gives Trump 'Authority to Take Out Kim Jong Un'

Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas noted in a statement Tuesday night that “God has given [President] Trump the authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.” (Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017)

'God Has Given Authority to Take Out Kim Jong-Un': Pastor Jeffress

Megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, said in a statement that “God has given Trump the authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.”

The statement Tuesday night from the popular evangelical preacher who heads First Baptist Dallas comes on the heels of Trump’s comments about continued nuclear threats from North Korea.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” the president said Tuesday. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Jeffress has long been a supporter of the president, and has been previously outspoken on political issues.



Jeffress was one of a few religious leaders who gave sermons at an official service on the morning of Trump’s inauguration.

More recently, Jeffress was among a group of pastors who laid hands on the president in the Oval Office. He also supported Trump's tweets last month announcing plans to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Jeffress is also known for previously claiming former President Barack Obama had paved the way for the antichrist.

He also called Mormonism a cult while backing Rick Perry for president in the 2012 Republican primary, though he later endorsed Mitt Romney.

Here is Jeffress’ full statement to The Brody Files of the Christian Broadcasting Network:

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”