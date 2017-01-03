GM Fires Back at Trump Over Mexico Production Claim

GM told CNBC that it sold about 190,000 Cruzes in the U.S. in 2016. About 4,500 of those, or 2.4 percent, were hatchbacks made in Mexico.

General Motors responded to President-elect Donald Trump's Twitter attack that claimed the auto giant is making a Cruze model in Mexico and then sending them to U.S. dealers tax free.

"Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

The company said it makes most of its Chevy Cruze models in the United States and sells only a "small number" of one model made in Mexico in the U.S. GM told CNBC that it sold about 190,000 Cruzes in the U.S. in 2016. About 4,500 of those, or 2.4 percent, were hatchbacks made in Mexico.

"General Motors manufacturers the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio. All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S," the company said in a statement.