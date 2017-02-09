Flu Kills Healthy Teen Athlete in Baltimore | NBC New York
Flu Kills Healthy Teen Athlete in Baltimore

It's shaping up to be an average flu season so far in the U.S., but even an average season is deadly

    AP
    Nurse practitioner Susan Brown prepares a flu vaccination for a customer, Friday, Aug. 27, 2010, in Rockville, Md.

    Kayla Linton was a healthy, all-around athlete, but being fit did not protect her from the flu, NBC News reported.

    Linton, who died last week in Baltimore, is among the dozens of often perfectly healthy children who die from influenza every year in the U.S.

    It's shaping up to be an average flu season so far in the U.S., but even an average flu season is deadly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

    The CDC says 15 children under 18 have died in the 2016-2017 flu season. It's probably more than that — it takes a few weeks for CDC to gather the information, and not all states report flu deaths quickly or in the same way. In the last flu season, 89 children died.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
