Video Shows Lightning Striking Florida Airport Worker

Newly released video shows the moment lightning struck a Florida airport ground worker, severely burning the 21-year-old who was hospitalized for nearly two weeks, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
Video of the July 22 incident shows a Sun Country plane on the tarmac preparing for take off at Southwest Florida International Airport. In the video, Austin Dunn can be seen walking under the nose of the plane when lightning strikes the tail.
The bolt traveled through the fuselage and then struck Dunn, who collapsed from the shock, according WBBH.
There were at least three workers in the area during the time of the incident.
“We knew he wouldn’t give up,” said Autumn Dunn, Austin's sister. “Once we knew he was alive. It was a relief but it was definitely the scariest thing, you don’t expect it…you don’t expect it.”
Dunn suffered third degree burns on his hands, feet and chest, bleeding in his brain and severe muscle damage, according to his family. He was released from Tampa General Hospital Tuesday.
Southwest Florida International Airport officials tell WBBH the airport’s lightning warning system was activated at the time Dunn was hit. Dunn is employed by Navstar, a company contracted by Sun Country Airlines.