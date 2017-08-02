Video Shows Lightning Striking Florida Airport Worker

He suffered severe burns after the lightning strike at the airport. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Newly released video shows the moment lightning struck a Florida airport ground worker, severely burning the 21-year-old who was hospitalized for nearly two weeks, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.

Video of the July 22 incident shows a Sun Country plane on the tarmac preparing for take off at Southwest Florida International Airport. In the video, Austin Dunn can be seen walking under the nose of the plane when lightning strikes the tail.

The bolt traveled through the fuselage and then struck Dunn, who collapsed from the shock, according WBBH.

There were at least three workers in the area during the time of the incident.

Kind Captain Rescues Bedraggled Cat Thrown From Bridge

It was an ordinary day out on the water for charter boat Captain Jordan Smith when something out of the ordinary caught his eye. It looked like a bag of trash, but it was actually a bedraggled cat that has just been tossed off the bridge. "I picked it up and it latched on and didn't want to let go," Smith said. "His little heart was beating really fast . It wasn't much, maybe three or four pounds. And it's soaking wet, obviously." The cat was taken to a veterinarian but Smith plans on eventually reuniting with the kitten to make her a part of his family. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017)

“We knew he wouldn’t give up,” said Autumn Dunn, Austin's sister. “Once we knew he was alive. It was a relief but it was definitely the scariest thing, you don’t expect it…you don’t expect it.”

Dunn suffered third degree burns on his hands, feet and chest, bleeding in his brain and severe muscle damage, according to his family. He was released from Tampa General Hospital Tuesday.

Southwest Florida International Airport officials tell WBBH the airport’s lightning warning system was activated at the time Dunn was hit. Dunn is employed by Navstar, a company contracted by Sun Country Airlines.



This Man Can Do a Rubik's Cube Faster Than You