This April 3, 2015, file photo shows Anthony Ray Hinton, center, leave the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham, Alabama. Hinton spent nearly 30 years on Alabama's death row, and was set free after prosecutors told a judge they won't re-try him for the 1985 slayings of two fast-food managers.

Anthony Ray Hinton spent "30 years of hell" on death row for two murders he didn't commit, and now the state of Alabama's attempt to compensate him has stalled, leaving him practically broke, NBC News reported.

The 61-year-old's murder convictions were tossed two years ago, and while a bill was introduced that would have set aside $1.5 million for Hinton, the legislature never got around to debating it before wrapping up their session in May.

"I feel like I been raped the first time and now they're raping me again," Hinton said. "I get tired of talking about race, but I have to call a spade a spade. They're doing this to me because I'm a black man and they have the power. They're doing this to me because they can."

The Republican state senator who sponsored the bill to compensate Hinton said the body "just ran out of time" amid a busy schedule and a scandal involving a gubernatorial affair. But lawmakers did find time to pass a bill to reduce how much time death row inmates have to appeal their sentences.