 Dramatic Photos: Violent Clash at White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Dramatic Photos: Violent Clash at White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville

By Daniel Macht

31 minutes ago

Hundreds of white nationalists and counter-protesters chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. The rally had been planned to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. One night earlier, fights broken out when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors.

More Photo Galleries
Perseid Meteor Showers of Years Past
48 Years Ago: The Manson Family's Killing Spree Began
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us