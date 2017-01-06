Dow Comes Within a Fraction of a Point From 20,000

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 19, 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovering just under 20,000 points.

U.S. equities rose on Friday as the technology sector led, while investors parsed through key employment data, CNBC reported.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 90 points, with Goldman Sachs and Walt Disney contributing the most gains, lifting it to a new all-time high and within striking distance of 20,000. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to reach a new intraday high, with information technology advancing 1 percent.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, trading 0.8 percent higher, also hitting a new all-time high. Leading the tech-heavy index higher were the so-called FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet), which all rose at least 1 percent.