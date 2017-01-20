Kellyanne Conway Dons 'Trump Revolutionary Wear' for Inauguration | NBC New York
Kellyanne Conway Dons 'Trump Revolutionary Wear' for Inauguration

"It's revolutionary wear!" she said. "Trump revolutionary wear!"

    On the morning of the Donald Trump's inauguration, his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway dressed in a Gucci jacket she described as "Trump Revolutionary Wear." She did a little dance in her outfit before answering reporters' questions. (Published 4 hours ago)

    Donald Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway sported a "Trump revolutionary wear" outfit for the inauguration ceremony on Friday, she told NBC. 

    "It's just Gucci," an elated Conway told NBC about the red, white and blue outfit prior to the ceremony Friday morning. 

    "It's revolutionary wear!" the former Trump campaign manager then said. "Trump revolutionary wear!" 

    Conway then danced and playfully saluted after explaining her outfit. 

    Conway's style drew some ribbing on Twitter, with users pointing out how colonial the outfit looks. 

    "@KellyannePolls goes 4 #revolutionary look at the #Inauguration Auditioning 4 @Hamiltonthemusical? #nutcracker?" wrote Karyn Miller-Medzon. 

    Published 2 hours ago
