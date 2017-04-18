A nationwide manhunt is underway for a gunman suspected of executing an elderly Cleveland man on Easter Day and uploading video of the crime to Facebook.

The man who allegedly killed another man at random in Cleveland on Sunday and posted a recording of the shooting to Facebook is dead after fatally shooting himself in western Pennsylvania, state police said Tuesday.

Steve Stephens, 37, was spotted by Pennsylvania State Police officers in a parking lot of an Erie County McDonald's Tuesday morning about 11:30 as the officers followed up on a tip from a civilian, authorities said. Stephens took off in his white Ford Fushion, and shot himself as his car spun out.

Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Facebook Video Killing

A nationwide manhunt is underway for a man suspected of murdering an elderly Cleveland man on Easter Sunday and uploading video of the alleged crime to Facebook. Trina Orlando reports. (Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017)

"As the officers approached that vehicle, Steve Stephens took his own life," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

Stephens' death brings to a close a three-day manhunt that saw tips come in from across the nation. Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland, the victim having apparently been picked at random.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Pennsylvania State police for their bravery and vigilance in spotting and pursuing 'Facebook Live Killer' Steve Stephens in Erie and acting without hesitation to keep others safe," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police were tipped off about 11 a.m. — Stephens was seen within two miles of their headquarters — and chased him for two miles after locating him, according to a police statement. A cruiser attempted a PIT maneuver to force him to spin out.

Wanted: Cleveland Facebook Shooting Suspect

Police are searching for a man who they say committed a murder on Facebook Live in Cleveland, Ohio. Officials are looking for Steve Stephens and they believe he is driving a white colored Ford Fusion. Stephens is armed and dangerous, police said. (Published Monday, April 17, 2017)

"As the vehicle was spinning out of control from the PIT maneuver, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head," the statement said.

No one else was hurt as the engagement came to a close.

Williams said he was grateful for the tip that led to Stephens being found. Earlier Tuesday, he said more than 400 tips had come in from as far away as Texas.

"The goal from 2 o'clock Easter day was to make sure that no one else was a victim of violence by Mr. Stephens," FBI agent Stephen Anthony said. "We believe that to be the case."

The officials, speaking about an hour after Stephens' suicide, said the investigation remains ongoing and that many questions remain unanswered. Stephens had spoken of killing more than a dozen other people, but so far police have found no evidence of more deaths.

"This started with one tragedy and ended with another taking his own life," Williams noted. He said police had hoped to speak to Stephens peacefully to find out what happened and urged others who are "in a dark place" to call police to be referred to places where they can receive help.

Williams also said that the family of victim Robert Godwin Sr. "were forgiving of Steve for committing this atrocious act, and we need to follow their lead."

A gun range owner said Stephens had shot at his facility, and video shows he was warned for breaking rules by practicing "rapid fire." Blake Frederick told Cleveland.com that Stephens visited Sherwin Shooting Sports within the past year, and remembers him as nice and jovial, not negative.

A video Stephens posted to Facebook last year showed him rapidly firing at targets at the range in Willoughby and being warned to stop by an employee, WEWS-TV reported.

Stephens had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, police have said.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC New York