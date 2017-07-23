Christopher Darden Remembers Personal Costs of Prosecuting OJ Simpson | NBC New York
Christopher Darden Remembers Personal Costs of Prosecuting OJ Simpson

"I was in a constant state of anger," Christopher Darden said

    Here are key events in the life of O.J. Simpson, from his football retirement to his robbery parole hearing on July 20, 2017. (Published Thursday, July 20, 2017)

    After O.J. Simpson was granted parole in highly covered hearing Thursday, Christopher Darden recalled the personal costs he paid for being one of the Los Angeles prosecutors who tried the 1994 homicide case against the former athlete.

    The former prosecutor spoke with NBC News about that famous case, saying it was "a very dangerous time" for him. Darden explained that he and his family were harassed and threatened by those who didn't agree with the prosecution.

    With race at the center of the case, Darden said he knew it was "a no-win situation." And after agreeing to join the prosecution team, he said he had come to be seen as a "traitor" to his own race.

    "I was in a constant state of anger," Darden said.

    Published at 2:31 AM EDT on Jul 24, 2017
