Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson revealed photos over social media of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma on his private island in the Caribbean and pointed to climate change as a root cause of large, unpredictable natural disasters, CNBC reported.

Branson and his family, survived the hurricane on his private island, Necker Island located near the U.S. Virgin Islands. Branson posted photos on Twitter and Instagram showing the damage done on his island and wrote in a blog that climate change should be taken more seriously by governments.

He also called on U.S. and U.K. governments to step up their support in assisting with additional aid for victims of the hurricane across the Caribbean in his blog.

Branson has since remained in the Caribbean and has deployed his private yacht Necker Belle to carry supplies from Barbados to the worst-hit islands across the Caribbean.



