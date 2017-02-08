Couple of Boston Marathon Bombing Film 'Stronger' to Divorce

Jeff Bauman was waiting for Erin Hurley at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013 when the explosion went off. Bauman lost both of his legs in the bombing, but he managed to help the authorities identify the suspect responsible.

Bauman and Hurley were engaged almost one year after the incident and his inspiring story became the center of an upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal film called "Stronger."

But the filmmakers didn't foresee what would be a bitter end to Bauman and Hurley's journey together.

A Bauman family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter "Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends," announcing the couple's divorce.

"Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy."

"Stronger" stars Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman and Tatiana Maslany as Erin Hurley. It is expected to be released later this year.