While Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, the community and rescue workers have come together to help those in need.

Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city, was still largely paralyzed on Monday, and there was no relief in sight from the storm named Harvey that spun into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, then parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

As these before-and-after photos show, it will be some time before the area fully recovers.

Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas

Downtown Houston, Texas

Aransas Pass, Texas

Rockport, Texas