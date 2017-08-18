Calif. Woman Searching for Husband in Barcelona After Attack

For the second time in less than a week someone has driven into a crowd and turned a vehicle into a deadly weapon. It is prompting local law enforcement agencies to consider new strategies to help protect large groups of people. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published 42 minutes ago)

A Bay Area woman is desperate to find her husband, who she said is still missing in Barcelona after what authorities are calling a terrorist attack.

Heidi Nunes said she and her husband, Jared Tucker, were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Spain, shopping in the Las Ramblas district of Barcelona when a van veered into the crowd.

Nunes was looking at jewelry and Tucker was using the bathroom when the attack happened, she said.

“Next thing I know there’s screaming, yelling," Nunes told NBC News. "I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming, and then the police eventually made us evacuate."

Nunes hasn't reunited with her husband since the deadly attack, saying she has reached out to the United States Embassy and local hospitals to get more information.

Thursday's attack left 13 people dead and 100 injured, 15 of them seriously. Officials said a van drove onto a promenade and barreled down the busy walkway in central Barcelona, swerving back and forth as it ran over people.

Early Friday morning, police killed five suspects engaged in an attack that injured six people in a seaside resort town and that the government for Spain's Catalonia region said was connected to the Barcelona killings.

Developing Spanish Police Kill 5 Suspects Linked to Barcelona Attack

San Jose-resident Caroline Bet Adam, who is in Spain on vacation, told NBC Bay Area she got off a bus moments after the attack and saw people screaming and running. Her family is shaken, but safe.

Another Bay Area resident, Isaura Ochoa, is studying abroad and was just blocks away from the deadly scene.

"Everything seemed out of control," Ochoa said. "All of a sudden people started running in opposite directions of where everything was -- everyone ran into a store."

Three people were in custody by early Friday, authorities said. The van driver in the Barcelona attack had initially fled on foot and was still at large early Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.