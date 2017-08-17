In this April 10, 2015 file photo, tourists visit 'La Boqueria' green market in Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain.

The Barcelona district where a vehicle fatally struck and injured dozens, La Ramblas -- a collection of streets in Barcelona's busiest districts -- is always crowded with tourists from all across the world.

Ramblas which derives from the Arabic word for sand caters to thousands of tourists with restaurants, shops and street performers.

The district houses former monasteries and convents, art museums, the opera house Gran Teatre del Liceu and a indoor market.

Barcelona has began the first day for La Festa Major de Gracia, a public holiday that coincides with the Christian holy day, "Assumption Day."



