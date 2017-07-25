In this file photo, Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara arrive at Our Lady of Malibu church to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary Thursday, July 11, 1996 in Malibu, Calif.

Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at 90.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, says she died Tuesday of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home.

A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Barbara Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite in her own right before she married Sinatra in 1976.

They remained wed until his death in 1998.

Together they founded the center that bears her name.

The nonprofit has provided therapy to more than 20,000 young victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse since opening in 1986.

Thoresen says Sinatra remained active at the center until recently, raising funds and visiting with the children.