Analysis: Did Democrats Miss the Boat on the Women’s March?

DC Mayor Welcomes Marchers to Washington “I’m here to speak for all women elected officials,” said Muriel Bowser, DC's mayor, speaking from the Women's March stage. Women in government are more harshly and wrongly criticized in all levels, she said. “We need every woman and every man to speak up for us." (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

Millions of people showed up to protest the new Republican President in one of the largest demonstrations in history and the Democratic Party was barely in sight, NBC News reported.

This weekend's enormous women's marches in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere are the latest signs that the official Democratic Party apparatus, hobbled by a post-election lull that saw it lay off staff and freeze some operations, has so far missed out on opportunities to head the resistance to Donald Trump.

Only one of the seven candidates vying for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, attended a march, while the others participated in a forum held as part of a conference of Democratic mega-donors in Miami.

"Millions of people are coming out to march and protest, and it's not because of the leaders of the Democratic Party," said Dan Cantor, the national director of the progressive Working Families Party, which both endorses Democratic candidates and runs its own candidates on its ticket. "This movement and energy can't ever be run by the leaders of the Democratic Party, as it will also need to be able to hold Democratic elected officials accountable to standing up to Trump."