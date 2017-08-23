Hurricane Andrew: A Look Back 25 Years Later

Andrew began brewing in the Atlantic Ocean as a weak tropical storm in mid-August of 1992. The storm moved west-northwestward and rapidly intensified between Bermuda and Puerto Rico, gaining hurricane strength on Aug. 22 and Category 4 status on Aug. 23.



As Andrew barreled toward Florida’s southeastern coast, residents had just one day to prepare for the impending impact. By the time Hurricane Andrew roared into South Miami on Aug. 24, 1992 it had reached Category 5 status, packing sustained wind speeds as high as 165 mph.



Andrew leveled tens of thousands of buildings, killed 44 Floridians and left more than 1 million without power. Twenty-five years later, It remains the most destructive storm to ever hit Florida.



