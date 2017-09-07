Data Breach Could Affect 143M US Consumers, Credit Tracking Firm Says - NBC New York
Data Breach Could Affect 143M US Consumers, Credit Tracking Firm Says

Leaked data includes names, birth dates and Social Security numbers

    AP (File)

    A data breach discovered in July may have affected as many as 143 million U.S. consumers, credit tracker Equifax said Thursday.

    "Criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files," the company said.

    Leaked data includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and some driver's license numbers, CNBC reported. The company added that 209,000 U.S. credit card numbers were also obtained.

    Equifax said it is alerting customers whose information was included in the breach via mail, and is working with state and federal authorities. Its private investigation into the breach is complete.

    Consumers who think their personal information may have been compromised in this incident can find out more here.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
