2016 an 'Unprecedented Year for Hate': SPLC

File Photo—In this April 23, 2016 photo, a man walks during a protest at Stone Mountain Park, in Stone Mountain, Ga.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported an increase in U.S. hate groups in 2016—the second year in row the number has risen.

The total number of organizations considered hate groups by the SPLC rose from 892 in 2015 to 917 in 2016.

The number of anti-Muslim hate groups saw the greatest rise, ticking up to 101 from 34 in 2015, according to the annual census of hate groups by the SPLC.

President Donald Trump's election and rhetoric during the campaign is, in part, responsible for this rise of anti-Muslim hate groups, according to the report.

"The increase in anti-Muslim hate was fueled by Trump’s incendiary rhetoric, including his campaign pledge to bar Muslims from entering the United States, as well as anger over terrorist attacks such as the June massacre of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando," the SPLC wrote.

Mark Potok, an editor of the report called 2016, "an unprecedented year for hate."

“The country saw a resurgence of white nationalism that imperils the racial progress we’ve made, along with the rise of a president whose policies reflect the values of white nationalists," Potok said in a statement.

The report also notes that an increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes coincided with the increase of these hate groups.

The SPLC pointed to the latest FBI statistics, gathered in 2015, that showed hate crimes against Muslims increased by 67 percent.