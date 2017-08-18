2 Police Officers Shot Dead in Florida: Officials

Two police officers were shot and killed in Kissimmee Friday night. Video courtesy: WESH

Two police officers were shot dead in Kissimmee, Florida, on Friday night, officials confirmed.

"We are saddened that two of our heroes will not be going home to their families tonight after response to a shots fired call," Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins Jr. wrote in an email to NBC. "We, Kissimmee, Osceola County, and all of Central Florida community once again ask for prayers due to another senseless tragedy."

Authorities have not released the names of the officers.

No further information about the incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., was immediately available. The Kissimmee Police Department's Twitter account announced a briefing would be held late Friday night.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs tweeted the deaths are a "heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers." The Orange County sheriff's office also tweeted "solidarity" with the Kissimmee community as they handle the "tragic loss."

Florida Governor Rick Scott also tweeted he was "heartbroken" after hearing of the deaths.

In a separate incident in Jacksonville, Florida, two officers were reported shot by the department's Twitter account. Their conditions are unknown.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.