A UniverSoul Circus performer on the "Wheel of Death" act fell during the noon performance in Mount Vernon on Saturday.
The performer was fully conscious and alert, according to the Mount Vernon Fire Department. The performer has been transported to an area hospital for a thorough examination.
The show resumed and all remaining shows are expected to continue as scheduled.
UniverSoul Circus had no further comment at this time.
Published at 4:19 PM EDT on May 20, 2017 | Updated at 4:24 PM EDT on May 20, 2017