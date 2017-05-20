Circus Performer Falls During 'Wheel of Death' Act | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Circus Performer Falls During 'Wheel of Death' Act

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A UniverSoul Circus performer on the "Wheel of Death" act fell during the noon performance in Mount Vernon on Saturday.

    The performer was fully conscious and alert, according to the Mount Vernon Fire Department. The performer has been transported to an area hospital for a thorough examination.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The show resumed and all remaining shows are expected to continue as scheduled.

    UniverSoul Circus had no further comment at this time.

    Published at 4:19 PM EDT on May 20, 2017 | Updated at 4:24 PM EDT on May 20, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us